Old news is coming to Chedham's Yard

Old news will be arriving at Wellesbourne’s Chedham’s Yard on Saturday, 2 August when Derek Apps brings the highlights of his huge vintage newspaper collection out of his attic. Derek and other Yard volunteers decided that for a change they would step aside from their usual roles, and show visitors what they get up to when they are not at the old wheelwright’s yard.

Derek’s collection dates back to 1850 with headlines such as ‘Lindbergh lands in Paris’, ‘Hindenburg explodes’ and ‘Everest is climbed’. Royal births, marriages and deaths, and wars and disasters are all covered. He has the entire collection of news about the three-month Falklands War.

He explains: ‘It all started with the death of Marc Bolan in 1977, and since then whenever anything important has happened, I have kept the newspaper. The older papers come from antique shops. It’s a vast collection. When you start collecting you don’t know when it is going to end. My attic is full up.’

Other interests that volunteers will be displaying and talking about include old photographs of Wellesbourne brought along by Pat McDonaugh who usually greets visitors, and a hydroplane built from scratch by trustee Eric Lawley. Art on cardboard inspired by Noah’s Ark will be shown by guide Janet Hall, and Gary Booth will present his 101-year-old BSA motorbike. Gary rides his motorbike when not helping to maintain the Yard. One of the Yard’s blacksmiths will set out some of his 300 travelling inkwells, and another his abstract sculptures. Each exhibitor has fascinating stories to tell about their interests.

Derek Apps with a vintage newspaper in the old wheelwright's workshop. Photo: Janet Hall

All this will be on show amidst the Victorian workshops and the blacksmith’s forge which visitors will be able to look around, with free entry for everyone.

For more details, please see chedhamsyard.org.uk