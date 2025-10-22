Older people trapped in homes they can’t manage, warns Age UK

Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire is sounding the alarm after new national research reveals that older people across the UK, and in our own region, are being trapped in homes that are inaccessible, unaffordable, or simply unsuitable for later life.

The report, Late Movers, released recently by Age UK, shows that nearly half of over-50s are worried about whether they can afford to live safely and comfortably as they age. With step-free, age-friendly homes in short supply, many local residents are left facing declining health, isolation, and increased risk of injury in homes that no longer meet their needs.

Scott Collins, Marketing Officer at Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire, said: “Every week, we hear from older people across Coventry and Warwickshire who want to downsize, or move closer to support, but just can’t find or afford anywhere suitable. This isn’t just a housing issue, it’s about health, independence, and dignity in later life.”

The key findings show that 44% of over-50s worry about affording a suitable home, and 41% are concerned about the condition of their current property. Only 12% of homes in England have basic accessibility features like step-free access. Many older people face delays of months or years for adaptations such as handrails, stair lifts, or accessible bathrooms. Over half of those aged 66+ have not moved home since turning 50, despite growing needs. x8g3qyt

“The charity is calling for more age-friendly homes across Warwickshire and Coventry, and faster support to adapt the homes people already live in. With an ageing population, this should be a priority for planners, developers, and local authorities.”

Read the full report – late-movers-how-the-shortage-of-suitable-housing-affects-our-ageing-population-october-2025..pdf