Students at RFSS had the chance to sample the Olympic medal.

Rugby Free Secondary School welcomed Kimberley Woods as part of their 'Set for Life' curriculum and experiences passport.

Students at Rugby Free Secondary School were honoured to welcome the Olympian, Kimberley Woods, into school for important talks about resilience, motivation and high-level performance.

Miss Woods, who won two Bronze Medals in Canoeing at this Summer's Paris Olympic Games, visited the Anderson Avenue-based school to hold several talks with students from Year 7 to Year 13, to tell her story that culminated in Bronze medals in both the Women's Slalom and Kayak Cross events.

Students listened intently as Miss Woods talked through her career, the obstacles that she faced, and the ways in which she overcame them to become both an Olympic hero, and a World Champion in 2023.

CEO of Triumph Learning Trust, Sarah Malam, meets Kimberley Woods.

Students then had the opportunity to ask questions, and to ascertain how they could potentially follow in Miss Woods' footsteps.

Head of PE, Nick D'Arcy was extremely proud to host an Olympian in school: "This was an excellent opportunity for our students to get an insight into the mind and psyche of a top-level sportsperson. Kimberley's story was well-documented in the national media this Summer, and it was amazing to have her here at RFSS, passing on her knowledge to the next generation of Olympic hopefuls."

He continued: "We have a strong sporting ethos at RFSS, and are proud to host a national hero like Kimberley. We are also extremely passionate about sport for girls, and it has been great to have such a positive female role-model in our school, sharing her thoughts and ideas with our young people."

Assistant Headteacher Xian Wright was keen to thank Miss Woods for her visit: "We've been working on making this happen since the Summer, and I'd like to thank Kimberley for giving up her time to visit our school. Kimberley is an inspiration for so many, and what's brilliant is that she has achieved success, whilst also abiding by the Olympic values and everything they stand for. As a school with very clear values, it serves to highlight to our students that we can experience rewards, whilst also ensuring that we are responsible and kind human beings."