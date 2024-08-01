"On its silver anniversary, the youth project has struck gold" - Catch Legally Blonde at Rugby Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legally Blonde the Musical - Rugby Theatre Summer Youth Project - until Sunday, August 4

On its silver anniversary, the youth project has struck gold with its latest production.

Legally Blonde worked so well as a film because of great performances, a witty script touching on serious issues – and the epic twist that helped Elle Woods win the big case against all odds.

The musical stays faithful to the original but still demands great performances and we got those across the board, from our legally blonde Elle who is rarely off stage, to UPS delivery man Kyle who made the most of his brief appearances - and everyone else involved.

Cast of Legally Blonde. Picture: Martin Pulley.

The two dogs did their best to steal the show, as you’d expect - but the standing ovation was for everyone on stage and backstage who have created another memorable production.

Beyond the silver celebration – it started in 1997 but had a covid gap – another landmark was logged by project director Philip Kettle in his programme notes; a record turnout of more than 140 for the auditions in February.

One of the underlying principles is not to turn anyone away, so though some chose not to carry on, there were still well over 100 performers taking to the stage.

With no miracle expansion of the theatre having taken place, the clever ways the available spaces were used kept everyone involved and generated energy around the auditorium.

Key roles such as Elle, Warner – the boyfriend who dumped her and inspired her decision to switch from fashion studies to law – Emmett, Paulette and Brooke are rotated, with two actors getting three performances each in a run of six shows.

We left on Wednesday evening in awe of our Elle and the others – but knowing the Thursday audience would be seeing someone else in these roles.

That all hints at the rich experience the summer youth project offers and the amount of work it takes to bring it to life – and with such a short time to put it all together from when the schools break up.

Each year a team with West End experience are guiding lights but they are backed up by so many – the all-important live band and volunteers across the board.

Young people who don’t want to be on stage get the chance to be involved in producing the set and more, with every aspect of the final show looking so well sorted – the lights, the sound, the many, many costumes… all magnificent.

Whether or not you know and love the original film, this works in its own right as an utterly engaging musical.

And as a sign of a great achievement, you’ll get the songs stuck in your head – a sure sign of a job incredibly well done.