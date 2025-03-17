One man 'heading for the hills' on his dream bike - and it was free

For many motorcycle fans, they can only fantasise about certain bikes, but for one superfan, the motorbike he's dreamt of for years is now very much part of his reality.

John Parry, 61, took a chance on a competition he happened to come across while visiting Motorcycling Live at the NEC.

Motorcycle Live is the largest Motorcycle show in the UK. Sponsored by Bikesure, the event is a haven for motorcycle lovers and features multiple competitions for fans to enter.

Mr Parry happened to be at the 2024 show last November, just enjoying the day.

The prize Honda bike

“I was heading for the exit,” explained Mr Parry.

“When I passed through the Bikesure Insurance stand. A young lady approached me and asked if I’d like to enter a free competition to win a motorcycle. The prize was a dream bike of mine, so I filled in the form on her iPad and headed home.”

“After the show, I never thought any more about it. When Gavin Hawes from Bikesure called me and told me the news though, I had to pinch myself.“

Now, weeks after his win was announced, he’s finally gotten his hands on the impressive Honda Transalp XL75.

John on his new bike

Bikesure and Honda collaborated to bring Motorcycle Live guests this amazing opportunity to win their prize, and Mr Parry was one of many entrants.

Invited to Blade Motorcycles of Stratford-upon-Avon to collect his prize, the long-term biker was given a run-through of all the Transalp’s features by their experts.

He was also surprised with a year's worth of free insurance from Bikesure.

Speaking to the Honda Engine Room, he said that his new ride is “absolutely stunning. It’s exactly what I’m looking for in a bike, and as soon as the weather breaks, I’ll be heading for the hills.”

He would later tell Bikesure, “I opened my garage on Saturday and just stood and stared at the bike.”

“It still seems rather surreal that I won such a prize.”