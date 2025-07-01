One of Rugby’s longest-standing Hindu temples is celebrating 50 years of serving the community
For five decades, Rugby’s Shree Kalyan Mandal, at 4-6 Kimberley Road, has served as a spiritual centre and a vibrant hub for cultural connection, youth development and interfaith harmony.
Established in 1968 by local devotees who first gathered in homes and later community halls, the Mandal found its permanent home in Kimberley Road in 1975.
From Saturday, July 5 – Sunday, July 13, a series of celebratory events, including bhajans, cultural performances, community talks, and reflections from members past and present will take place at the temple.
An open day is taking place on Wednesday, July 9, from 10am to 6.30pm. To find out more, telephone Rajendra Mistry on 07968 692609 or Dhiresh Mistry on 07536 094706.
