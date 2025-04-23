Only a quarter of pet owners have considered what will happen to their animals after their death: Warwick based solicitor warns that millions of pets are at risk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Warwick solicitor Sophie Wales of Moore and Tibbits solicitors is warning that a significant number of pet owners in the UK are leaving their beloved animals vulnerable after they pass away, with only a quarter (26%) of UK pet owners over the age of 30 having included provisions for their pets in their will.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research, conducted by Censuswide on behalf of The Association of Lifetime Lawyers, highlights that 59% of UK adults over 30 were unaware that pets are considered assets in an estate, meaning they cannot legally inherit money or property.

Whilst Karl Lagerfeld famously left his fortune to his cat, UK law prevents pets from directly inheriting money or property. Instead, pet owners must make arrangements to ensure that their pets are cared for by a trusted person after their death, and these arrangements should be outlined clearly in a will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Association of Lifetime Lawyers represents a community of the most qualified legal professionals in the UK and is urging pet owners to take the necessary steps to protect their animals by including provisions for them in their will and discussing these plans with loved ones. This will ensure that pets are cared for according to the owner's wishes and avoids any uncertainty over a pet’s future.

Cute border terrier

Sophie Wales, Head of Wills, Trust and Probate at Moore and Tibbits, explains: “Pets are often considered as beloved members of the family, but too many pet owners fail to make arrangements for their care after their death. As pets are considered assets, even if your family or friends have verbally agreed to look after them, without a plan in place they may not be able to do so.

Sophie continues: “A will can clearly outline who you want to take responsibility for your pet, and it’s essential to have a conversation with that person, to make sure they are willing and able to take on the responsibility. You can leave instructions as to how you wish your pet to be cared for including their dietary preferences, exercise routines, and medical needs. In some cases, you may also consider setting aside funds to help with the costs of your pet’s care, either a specific amount left to the person caring for them or by establishing a trust dedicated to their care.”

For pet owners looking to make legal arrangements for their animals, here’s some things to consider when making a will: lifetimelawyers.org.uk/Public/Public/How-can-we-help/Wills.aspx

Find a local Lifetime Lawyer near you here: www.lifetimelawyers.org.uk