OP delivers new facilities at UK Battery Industrialisation Centre
The office fit out and design consultancy has handed over 11,000 sq ft of purpose-built accommodation at the national battery manufacturing development site near Coventry Airport.
The phased project included the creation of a new, two-storey building in the warehouse process hall, housing 8,000 sq ft of open plan office space, meeting and conference rooms, and breakout facilities. Office spaces are equipped with access and temperature controls, CCTV and acoustic properties, and are connected to the main building via a newly constructed bridge link.
OP has also designed and built a new single storey structure containing seven purpose-built laboratories for exploratory work, such as processing, forensics and CT scanning. Each new lab has been fitted with wipe down surfaces, electrostatic flooring, and air conditioning. All works, including steels and M&E, were completed in a live environment, with sound proofing and dust monitoring equipment used to ensure optimum air quality at all times. Both new buildings are now in use.
Completion of the two projects continues a working relationship between OP and UKBIC, which began almost three years ago. It also furthers the consultancy’s growing reputation for the design and fit out of laboratory environments, which includes delivery of a c.23,000 sq ft state-of-the-art development facility for medical equipment manufacturer, Quanta Dialysis Technologies, in Warwick.
Gary Tailby, joint managing director of OP, said: “We are very pleased to have handed over these fantastic new facilities at UKBIC. The construction of both new buildings presented unique logistical challenges, which were met head on by a superb project team of designers and engineers. It enabled us to deliver these two projects quickly and safely, while maintaining strict standards of cleanliness throughout.” Colin Mitchell, director at UKBIC, added: “The new specialist office facilities and laboratory housing have both been built to a very high standard and we are delighted with the work OP has undertaken.”
The project team at UKBIC included Ridge and Partners LLP and AtkinsRéalis.