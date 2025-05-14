Larry Coltman, chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s South Warwickshire Local Business Forum, says employment land is vital for growth.

It’s not often that anyone writes in praise of local councils so I am going to start by giving credit where credit is due!

As a Chamber, we have come out in support of the Local Plan put forward for South Warwickshire which is a combination of work by Stratford-upon-Avon Council and Warwick District Council.

We have, for a long time, through our Employment Land Group made the case that local authorities have given too much focus to the housing need when it comes to planning for the future of the area.

Larry Coltman

Of course, this is understandable. National politicians and national media put so much emphasis on the need for more housing, with incredibly ambitious targets, that local authorities will tend to follow suit.

But, as a Chamber, we have always sought to see the bigger picture. With more houses (and people living in them) comes the need for greater infrastructure and, crucially, places for those residents to go to work.

That’s why we have always called for a balanced approach between housing and employment land. We want our businesses to be able to expand in this area and not have to look elsewhere if they want to grow.

We also want to attract investment from companies looking to expand into this area too.

So, it is pleasing to see that the plan for this region reflects that and we have fed back accordingly.

This was one of the topics of conversation at our most recent Local Business Forum at the Walton Hall Hotel & Spa in Wellesbourne.

We also covered a variety of other topics from skills to business confidence and it was clear from the meeting that companies of all sizes and sectors are crying out for some stability.

The tariff situation with the USA hasn’t helped matters and we can only hope that now a deal has been signed with the US – as well as India – that this will start to settle things down on the international stage from a UK point of view.

Domestically, businesses are now starting to be hit by the rising cost of National Insurance and minimum wage as well as other additional burdens on doing business and it is, therefore, not a surprise that unemployment has ticked up slightly.

That said, our forum proved that there are still businesses crying out for staff with the right skills and credentials to help them grow.

Hopefully, with more solid foundations and a bit more stability, the slight rise in unemployment is a blip and we can see people taking up the roles that our local businesses need filling.