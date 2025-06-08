Opinion: Fundraising event for Unique (Rare Chromosome Disorder Support Group)

Sukee and Andy are ready to face this challenge with big smiles, lots of laughs and hopefully lots of support for Unique!

Grandad from Leamington Spa, inspired by his Grandson who has a rare chromosome disorder, to raise funds for Unique Charity by taking part in the Wacky Rally, travelling from Lille to Barcelona

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sponsor us on an incredible five-day adventure across Europe in the Wacky Rally! Covering between 1,500 to 1,800 miles and passing through nine different countries, we'll start at Lille travel through stunning landscapes, conquer the Alps, and finish in Barcelona, facing exciting challenges along the way.

We are taking on this challenge to support Unique, Unique is a registered charity dedicated to informing, supporting, and alleviating the isolation of individuals affected by rare chromosome and gene disorders. Unique provides specialist information, facilitates a global network of families, and offers invaluable support to those in need. This cause is especially close to Sukee’s heart as his grandson has benefited greatly from the support and resources provided by Unique due to his rare chromosome disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your sponsorship will not only motivate us through this epic rally but also make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by these rare conditions. Together, we can raise awareness and provide much-needed support to families around the world. Please consider sponsoring me and helping Unique continue their vital work. Thank you!

Sukee and Andy, ready for the Wacky Rally fancy dress challenge!

so far, we have received fantastic support from friends and family, reaching £1,005 to donate to Unique. Help us reach our target of £1,250 with your donations and sharing with others. Help us raise awareness of Unique and support other families with Rare Chromosome Disorders.