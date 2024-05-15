Opticians sets sights on bowls club sponsorship
Specsavers at 27 Market Place is supporting the Club as main sponsor which will mean that members can enjoy another season of bowls at the four rink bowling green which is located beside the River Avon.
‘We’re really excited about this sponsorship,’ says Lena Aggarwal, store director at Specsavers Warwick. ‘The Club plays an important role in the local community so we’re pleased to be able to show our support so that they can continue to offer members, both existing and new, an opportunity to come and play bowls at what is a fantastic facility.’
‘The sponsorship from Specsavers will make a big difference for us and the whole club is extremely grateful,’ says Les Anscombe, secretary of Warwick Boat Club Bowls Section. ‘We have a healthy membership of around 90, across all age ranges and abilities, and including generations of the same families; bowls really is a sport for all.
‘We’re very proud of the green that we have but the maintenance is pretty constant to ensure it stays in peak condition for our members to be able to use it. Thanks to Specsavers, we’ll be able to make sure it’s tip top for the rest of the season for everyone to enjoy. Both the men’s and women’s senior teams will also look the part wearing their new competition shirts.’
Members have a full programme of internal matches and competitions, home and away fixtures against other clubs with teams entered in the Stratford Herald, Kineton & District and Pickering Leagues and representatives playing for County and South Warwickshire.
‘As a team, we’re really looking forward to coming along and having a go too as part of a team building event,’ adds Lena. ‘We’ve been made to feel very welcome by the Club so far and are excited to work together for the rest of season.’
On the evening of Saturday 18 May, 2022 Commonwealth Gold medallist, Nick Brett, along with Craig Bowler and Kieran Rollings, who were part of the England Paralympic Squad that won a Bronze medal at the same Games, will line up against some members of the Club for a short game.
If you’re interested in becoming a member of Warwick Boat Club Bowls Section, please email [email protected]
To make an eye test or hearing appointment, you can pop into Specsavers at 27 Market Place, Warwick, call 01926 356989 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/warwick