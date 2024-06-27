Orbit funds new youth bus in Nuneaton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local housing provider Orbit has joined forces with Guiding Young Minds (GYM) to bring a new mobile youth club offering free activities to young people living in Nuneaton.

The youth bus is equipped with technology including game console, sports equipment, art and craft and music system. As well as offering young people a safe space to socialise, trained youth workers on the bus can offer support and mentoring on any issues that they’re facing.

GYM is a registered charity that specialises in working with young people to help them to navigate personal challenges and make positive life choices.

Emily Brunsdon, Orbit’s local Place Area Lead for Nuneaton commented: “We know from speaking to our customers in the area that they’d like to see more activities for young people, so we’re really excited to be working with GYM to bring this provision right to people’s doorsteps. We hope that this initiative not only benefits the young people in the area but also the wider community who can be assured that there is an accessible, safe space where young people can engage in positive activities.”

Anton Noble, Founder/Programme & Development Manager from GYM added: “The youth bus is a fantastic way of delivering positive activities right to the areas where young people need them most. It’s so important that young people have access to opportunities to have fun and socialise and this also creates a positive environment where we can work with young people and empower them to take control of their futures, tackle any challenges that they’re facing and strive to achieve their goals.”

The bus will be based on Poachers Close in Nuneaton every Friday from 4pm-7pm starting on 14 June as a pilot project for at least six months which will be extended if it is successful. For more information email: [email protected]