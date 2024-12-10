Orbit gifts 1,000 Christmas books to local families

Local housing provider, Orbit, is gifting 1,000 books to families this Christmas to help spread some festive cheer and promote reading and literacy.

The books which will be handed out at Orbit community hubs and at local events for residents, are wrapped with festive paper to keep the contents a surprise and labelled with a clue about the story that hides inside. More than 1,000 books were donated by Orbit colleagues and customers suitable for readers of all ages.

As well as handing out books, Orbit is offering extra support to customers living in the area to help them to stay warm and manage their energy bills over the cold winter months.

As part of its annual Winter Wellbeing campaign, Orbit is providing 1,000 support packs to customers most in need containing items such as a blanket, hooded jumper and lantern as well as information about how to access its Better Days programme which offers free, impartial guidance on a range of issues including saving money on energy bills, switching providers, supporting with applications for the Warm Home Discount and access to emergency fuel vouchers.

Orbit colleagues with some of the 1,000 books gifted to customers

Helen Gleadell, Better Days Manager for Orbit said: “Via our hubs and community events, we want to ensure that customers get any extra support that they need at this time of year with issues such as finances, energy bills and wellbeing. The idea behind the books is that families visiting these events also receive a Christmas gift that will hopefully ignite the joy of getting lost in a good story which supports literacy and reading too. It's been lovely to see recipients being excited to receive a mystery book and looking forward to reading it at home!”

For more information about the support available through Orbit’s Better Days programme visit: www.orbitcustomerhub.org.uk/help-support