Orchards Cookery wins Cookery School of the Year 2025

Warwickshire based Orchards Cookery School is delighted to have won Cookery School of the Year 2025 in the Food & Travel Magazine Reader Awards. Founder Isabel Burt and her husband Nicholas attended an awards dinner and ceremony last night 20th October 2025 at the Royal Automobile Club, Pall Mall, London and were thrilled to have been awarded cookery school of the year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orchards Cookery specialises in training and recruiting chalet cooks and runs, residential Chalet Cook, Off To University and Orchards Courses. Founded in 2003 Orchards Cookery, by two sisters Isabel and Lucy Bomford (as they were then) has won multiple awards in its 22 year history and has helped thousands of budding young cooks and chefs begin their culinary journeys, whether guiding them with getting jobs doing ski seasons, or cooking privately for family holidays, villas, yachts and sporting lodges.

All of Orchards Cookery’s 5 day or 2 week residential courses fulfil the requirements of the Residential Project of the Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards so lots of young people attend courses as part of the D of E program which sets them off on all sorts or cooking adventures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst post Brexit it has been harder for young people to find jobs in Europe doing ski seasons, it is still possible, with ski companies getting work permits and visas but it is hoped that with the advent of the government’s new ‘Youth Experience Scheme’ currently being negotiated with Europe, that this will give young people wider opportunities to use their cooking skills to earn their way around Europe.

Isabel and Nicholas Burt of Orchards Cookery School pick up Cookery School of the Year 2025

Isabel Burt said “We are delighted and honoured to have received this prestigious award, we are immensely grateful to our fantastically hard working team who are the life and soul of the cookery school and who have inspired the many lovely Orchards students we have trained over the years”.