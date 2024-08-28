Organisations 'win gold' for supporting Armed Forces community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A total of 193 organisations, nationally, have been recognised by the UK Government with the highest badge of honour for supporting the Armed Forces community. The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award recognises the positive role that employers play in supporting defence and inspiring others to do the same.

This year organisations of all sizes, from all sectors and from across the UK have been successful, and the fourteen winners from our region are:

Allsports Coaches Coaching Academy CIC, Shropshire Career Pursuit CIC, Shropshire Carwood Motor Units Limited, Warwickshire Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, Warwickshire Leominster Town Council, Herefordshire Marston's PLC, West Midlands NP Aerospace Limited, Warwickshire Risk Evolves Ltd, Warwickshire Staffordshire Police, Staffordshire Summit Learning Trust, West Midlands Telent Technology Services Limited, Warwickshire Unmanned Air Veterans Ltd, Warwickshire Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, Worcestershire Worcestershire County Council, Worcestershire

In total, 33 sectors, nationally, are represented from Healthcare and Education to Local Authority and Food and Beverage. To win a gold, an organisation must demonstrate exceptional commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community.

The winners have all been powerful advocates for the Armed Forces Covenant by actively engaging with their peers, encouraging them to employ Armed Forces personnel, veterans, and their families, and providing robust and sustained support for Reservists.

Gold status is also awarded to those who implement HR policies that accommodate the needs of the Armed Forces community, while continuously promoting this advocacy within their own networks and industry.

The scheme aligns with the new government’s manifesto promise to strengthen support for Armed Forces communities, including putting the Armed Forces Covenant fully into law and a commitment to create a new Armed Forces Commissioner to improve service life and be a strong, independent voice for service personnel and their families.

Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns said: “Our Armed Forces Community make incredible sacrifices to keep the nation safe, and it is only right that they are welcomed and valued in the workplace. This scheme aligns with this government’s determination to renew the nation’s contract with our Armed Forces.

“I would like to thank the nearly 200 organisations that have been recognised with a gold award this year. Their continued support ensures that our Armed Forces Community are given opportunities needed to flourish.”

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust commented: “Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust are pleased to receive the employer Recognition Scheme Gold award. The Award demonstrates our commitment to caring for our Armed Forces community, both as patients and employees.

"Veterans, spouses, Reservists and Cadets possess unique skills, and a level of dedication and commitment that have helped to build a strong and diverse workforce within our Trust. The award demonstrates our recognition and appreciation of the Armed Forces community not only within our NHS Trust but also within our local community of Worcestershire.”

Helen Massy, Founder and CEO, Career Pursuit CIC commented: "Achieving a Gold Award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme is a testament to our commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community. Members of the Armed Forces community bring unparalleled skills, resilience, and a strong work ethic to the workforce, qualities that are invaluable to any employer.

"At Career Pursuit CIC, we recognise the unique contributions of service members and their families, and we are proud to advocate for their integration into civilian careers. This award underscores our dedication to fostering an inclusive workplace that values the diverse experiences and talents of the Armed Forces community."