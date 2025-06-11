Organisers ‘inundated’ for game-changing creative industry project

With less than a month to go before applications close for the highly sought-after Community Routes programme, organisers Punch Records have announced they’ve been inundated with exceptional talent eager to secure one of the 50 funded places.

This is a unique opportunity to develop your craft, build a powerful network, and get noticed by industry leaders. The programme is set to transform the careers of fifty young creatives across five key disciplines: Graphic Design, Music Technology, Event Production, Film, and Vocal Performance.

What are Community Routes?

Now in its second year (last year’s cohort pictured), Community Routes is an ambitious development programme, by Birmingham’s Punch Records, designed to offer emerging creatives in the West Midlands an all-encompassing, hands-on learning experience.

The 2024 Community Routes cohort

Participants benefit from an intensive week-long residency in Birmingham city, where they will attend industry-standard masterclasses, receive one-on-one mentoring, and engage in exclusive networking opportunities.

The programme also includes practical, real-world experience that helps participants develop their creative skills and business acumen. By the end of the programme, each creative will have built connections with industry leaders, honed their craft, and positioned themselves for success in the creative sector.

Building on the success of its pilot year in 2024, Community Routes is expanding in 2025 with a targeted focus on five specific creative disciplines. These are:

Graphic Design : Participants will explore design fundamentals, including branding, digital design, and illustration, creating professional-level portfolios that stand out.

: Participants will explore design fundamentals, including branding, digital design, and illustration, creating professional-level portfolios that stand out. Music Technology : Whether it’s production, sound engineering, or live performance, this camp offers hands-on experience in studio and live settings, helping musicians develop their craft.

: Whether it’s production, sound engineering, or live performance, this camp offers hands-on experience in studio and live settings, helping musicians develop their craft. Event Production : This camp focuses on the logistics and creative direction involved in producing live events, from planning to execution.

: This camp focuses on the logistics and creative direction involved in producing live events, from planning to execution. Film : Aspiring filmmakers will gain firsthand experience in directing, cinematography, editing, and casting to create a portfolio that showcases their storytelling abilities.

: Aspiring filmmakers will gain firsthand experience in directing, cinematography, editing, and casting to create a portfolio that showcases their storytelling abilities. Vocal Performance: Participants in this camp will work on vocal techniques, stage presence, and artistic expression, building confidence and skills for live performance.

Mentors and Facilitators:

The Community Routes programme is backed by an impressive roster of mentors and facilitators, each with extensive industry experience and blossoming careers. These experts will offer invaluable guidance to participants, helping them hone their skills and maximise their mark in the creative world:

Nat is a London-based audio engineer and producer that has worked with the likes of Mira May, Ghetts and Masego. Nat brings invaluable expertise in music production and artist developmen t.

is a London-based audio engineer and producer that has worked with the likes of Nat brings invaluable expertise in music production and artist developmen Renz has managed major activations and events with top-tier brands including Netflix, Amazon, and SkyTV and will offer a wealth of knowledge in event production.

JordzVisualz is an international visual creative with a background in directing, filming, and editing high-impact videos for major clients, including Boots, Nandos, Zayn Malik, Commonwealth Games and Giggs. Jordz will help this cohort develop their brand through storytelling.

is an international visual creative with a background in directing, filming, and editing high-impact videos for major clients, including Jordz will help this cohort develop their brand through storytelling. Morgan Munroe is one of the most exciting voices in contemporary R&B and was recently awarded MOBO Unsung Class of 2025. She will provide mentorship in vocal performance and creative direction.

is one of the most exciting voices in contemporary R&B and was recently awarded She will provide mentorship in vocal performance and creative direction. Ellis Miles has worked on branding, illustration, marketing and mural designs for major LGBTQIA+ venues and festivals in Birmingham such as Nightingale and Fatt Projects, and offersunique and invaluable insights into graphic design and visual storytelling.

has worked on branding, illustration, marketing and mural designs for major LGBTQIA+ venues and festivals in Birmingham such as and offersunique and invaluable insights into graphic design and visual storytelling. Dan Brown has helped produce major events and festivals such as Birmingham Pride, Commonwealth Games and Fierce Festival.

has helped produce major events and festivals such as Luke Tonge is a graphic designer and co-director of the Birmingham Design Festival and brings expertise in visual arts and graphic design to the programme.

is a graphic designer and co-director of the and brings expertise in visual arts and graphic design to the programme. Reece Hayden is a Producer, Studio Engineer, DJ & the owner of Bay Ten Studio - and has worked with the likes of Miss Lafamilia and Pa Salieu, and will focus on music production.

is a Producer, Studio Engineer, DJ & the owner of - and has worked with the likes of and will focus on music production. Tenisha White is an award winning Actor, Producer and Director and has worked with BBC and Channel 4, and offers unique insights into the world of film and TV.

is an award winning Actor, Producer and Director and has worked with and offers unique insights into the world of film and TV. C4 is widely regarded as one of the most talented and versatile artists to emerge from the UK and has worked with the biggest names in British music, including So Solid Crew, Wiley, Lady Leshurr and Tinchy Stryder

Alumni and Previous Success Stories:

Anusha Chandra, (pictured overleaf) a Birmingham-based creative and entrepreneur, reflects on her experience with the first-ever Community Routes project in 2024:

"Community Routes gave me more than just access to opportunities, it gave me a valuable network and a sense of belonging. Through the programme, I was able to meet and build relationships with fellow creatives who have now become my peers in the industry. It opened doors to platforms I hadn’t imagined, including the opportunity to speak on BBC Radio London. The support, mentorship, and space to be seen as a creative in my own right helped me solidify my voice and confidence in navigating the music and creative sectors. I gained not just tools, but community, and that’s something that continues to impact me day-to-day as I build my career."

Lamar Riviere, (pictured overleaf) a musician, producer, and Creative Producer at Punch Records, shares his experience, as one of the 2024 cohort:

"Community Routes has played a crucial role in helping me refine my skills as a creative, not just within my own field, but across all areas. It taught me how to take the knowledge I've gained over the years and apply it practically within the music and creative industries. More importantly, it helped me recognize my true strengths and the unique value I bring to others. While talent is important, the ability to effectively communicate that talent is what truly sets you apart. Community Routes has shown me that being able to connect and share your vision is just as essential as the skill itself."

The programme is generously supported by The National Lottery Community Fund, highlighting its commitment to nurturing young, diverse talent across the West Midlands.

To apply, you must live in Birmingham or the West Midlands. Applications for Community Routes 2025 are open until Monday 30th June, with the residency taking place from Monday 18th August to Friday 22nd August, followed by an exclusive Networking Event on Saturday 23rd August. This could be your chance to kickstart your creative career and join an exciting cohort of like-minded individuals working to make an impact.

Apply today at wearepunch.co.uk and take the first step toward transforming your creative future.