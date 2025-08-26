Oscar is inspiration behind Dunchurch fundraiser for people with rare disorder

An emotional day of fun and fundraising in Dunchurch will help people with a rare genetic disorder.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Vickers-Earll's held the event in honour of her son Oscar, six, who has CTD, which stands for Creatine Transporter Deficiency which is mutations in the SLC6A8 gene.

The disease affects just 350 people in the world.

Kelly said: “It was absolutely amazing to see friends, family and strangers that attended who wanted to help and find out more information on CTD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fun and fundraising in Dunchurch.

"It really does make all the months of planning worth it, I did feel very emotional with all the great support.”

Guests enjoyed a raffle, tombola, bouncy castles, softplay, face-painting, homemade cakes, fresh fruit stand and refreshments.

Rugby Mayor Barbara Brown was among the visitors.

Kelly added: "The children absolutely loved the visit from Rugby fire crews, so I’d like to say a big thank you to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"I designed tote bags and had them printed inspired by our son’s love of transport (buses) and they sold out on the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She would like to thank all the companies who donated raffle prizes and funds. Special thanks to sponsors Ace Line Plant, Emerald House and Premier Nutrition.

Kelly added: “We went over our target which currently stands at at £3,692. A huge thank you to everyone who donated to the amazing charity, helped out or simply attended the fundraiser.

“There is no cure for CTD but with helping to raise awareness, vital funds to help research and continued support, this will help to one day find a cure and help children and adults with CTD.”