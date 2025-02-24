Ouch! Rugby fundraiser braves full body wax to help save lives

By Patrick Joyce
Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 14:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Brave Rugby fundraiser Ralph Watson had a full body wax to help save lives in Ukraine.

His hair was pulled out by its follicles by staff at Gurti's Beauty Studio at Central Park.

The money will be used to buy wood burning stoves.

Ralph, 71, President of Rugby Heritage Lions, said he felt ‘fresh and tingly all over’ after the stunt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Smiling through the pain. Picture: Patrick Joyce.Smiling through the pain. Picture: Patrick Joyce.
Smiling through the pain. Picture: Patrick Joyce.

He said: “They told me this would hurt and it did; but not as much as it hurts to watch innocent people suffer cold and hunger when we can do something about it.

"I haven’t asked for huge donations - every little helps - and together we can save lives.”

The fund remains open, and anyone can contribute by contacting Ralph on his Facebook page.

Ralph, who provides leadership and lifestyle coaching services, previously had his fine head of hair shaved off to raise money for local charities. He would like to thank staff at Gurti’s Beauty Studio for donating their time.

To donate, visit https://gofund.me/8fdeaf28

Related topics:UkraineCentral ParkFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice