Ouch! Rugby fundraiser braves full body wax to help save lives

Brave Rugby fundraiser Ralph Watson had a full body wax to help save lives in Ukraine.

His hair was pulled out by its follicles by staff at Gurti's Beauty Studio at Central Park.

The money will be used to buy wood burning stoves.

Ralph, 71, President of Rugby Heritage Lions, said he felt ‘fresh and tingly all over’ after the stunt.

Smiling through the pain. Picture: Patrick Joyce.

He said: “They told me this would hurt and it did; but not as much as it hurts to watch innocent people suffer cold and hunger when we can do something about it.

"I haven’t asked for huge donations - every little helps - and together we can save lives.”

The fund remains open, and anyone can contribute by contacting Ralph on his Facebook page.

Ralph, who provides leadership and lifestyle coaching services, previously had his fine head of hair shaved off to raise money for local charities. He would like to thank staff at Gurti’s Beauty Studio for donating their time.

To donate, visit https://gofund.me/8fdeaf28