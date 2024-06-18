'Our gentle giant loved making people laugh' - Tributes paid to young Nuneaton man who was stabbed to death

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a young Nuneaton man who was stabbed to death.

The family of Tom Ellis have paid tribute to their ‘gentle giant’ who ‘loved to make people laugh’.

Tom sadly died after he suffered a stab wound during an incident in the town centre on June 8.

A family tribute said: “Our beloved Tom, our son, brother, partner, and best friend, has been cruelly and suddenly taken from us at the young age of 25.

Tom (right) with dad Chris.

"Our ‘gentle giant’ had an unmatched zest for life, throwing himself into everything he did with boundless enthusiasm and passion.

Tom was a vibrant soul, known for his love of brightly coloured clothes, his extensive shoe collection, his iconic hairstyle, and his impressive ‘Viking’ beard.

"His unique style, infectious personality, and love for crazy music made him an unforgettable presence in the lives of everyone who knew him. He could often be found dancing to his favourite tunes, bringing joy and laughter to those around him.

"As an accomplished sportsman, Tom's skill and competitive spirit shone through in every game he played. From swimming and football to his recent passion for squash, he was an invaluable member of every team, always giving his all and inspiring those around him.

"Above all, Tom was a loving and integral part of our close-knit family. He cherished his loved ones and was fiercely protective of his friends. The love he shared with his partner, Lex, was evident to everyone who saw them together. They had just begun to plan their future—a future that has been tragically cut short.

"Words cannot express the depth of our grief and the void that Tom's passing has left in our lives. We take comfort in knowing that his spirit will live on through the countless lives he touched and the memories we will forever cherish.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have offered their love and support to our family during this difficult time. Your kindness and compassion have been a source of strength for us. We also want to thank the individuals who have assisted the police with their inquiries. We now urge everyone to allow the police to carry out their investigation so that those responsible for this tragedy can be brought to justice.

“Rest in peace, our dear Tom. You will always be loved and never forgotten. With all our love.”

Tom's heartdbroken mum added: “Tom was not only my first-born child, but he was a friendly, loving, caring and sentimental son and stepson.

“As a big brother to his sister and two brothers, he was a good role model and would always be there if any of them needed him.

“He loved to make people laugh and his smile was infectious. He always knew how to cheer people up and enjoyed being part of a team through all the sports he took part in.

“We are all so proud to have had you in our life and will forever regret how soon you have been taken away from us. We will love you forever and your memory will live on.