'Our work here isn’t done’ says Dogs Trust Kenilworth as it searches for more adopters in 2025

Having rehomed over 600 dogs in 2024, Dogs Trust Kenilworth is encouraging people from across Warwickshire and the Midlands to visit its rehoming centre to see how the charity can help you find a four-legged friend and to learn more about how Dogs Trust supports dog owners and the wider community.

Although only a few weeks into the year, the charity has already rehomed a standout canine-character (and local favourite), Saigon the Spanish Mastiff, a long-term resident at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, who after 185 days with the charity, found his home on January 2.

However, it still has many more seeking their forever homes, including Barnes the Greyhound, who is looking a quiet retirement home, where he can spend the day going for a little potter around with his owner, before enjoying a long snooze.

While details of all the rehoming centre dogs can be found online, the charity would is encouraging potential owners to visit the centre to see the dogs and meet the team caring for them with the aim of matching adopters with the right dog for them.

Saigon's Happy Rehoming

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm.

To find out more about Dogs Trust Kenilworth, the dogs available for rehoming and how the charity can support you, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/kenilworth

Emma-Jane Thomas, Manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth said: "Last year we saw so many of our lovely dogs find their forever homes, but our work here isn’t done!

"We’d love to welcome as many people as possible along to our rehoming centre to see the dogs who are looking for homes, talk to us about foster caring, how you can support us, and learn about how we support dog owners and the community.

Barnes, at Dogs Trust Kenilworth.

"So please come along and visit! We’d love to show you around, answer your questions and of course, speak to you about our dogs."

With six gorgeous sighthounds and seven intelligent shepherds just some of the many dogs all looking for homes, there has never been a better time to visit Dogs Trust Kenilworth and meet your ‘pawfect’ match.