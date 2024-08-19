Over £60,000 raised at The Myton Hospices’ Butterfly Effect

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For two weeks this summer, Coughton Court, National Trust property in Alcester, was home to The Myton Hospices’ beautiful installation of over 1,000 red butterflies, each dedicated to a loved one who is sadly no longer with us.

Myton are thrilled to announce that this year’s Butterfly Effect campaign has raised over £60,000, which could fund the recruitment, training, and salary of a registered nurse for 15 months, so they can care for more people and their families living with a life-limiting illness.

Charlotte Ingram, Director of Income Generation and Supporter Engagement at The Myton Hospices, said:

“We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who supported The Butterfly Effect campaign by purchasing a butterfly and making a donation. It was amazing to see so many of you enjoying the beautiful installation, sharing memories and reflecting on your loved ones at Coughton Court. We can’t thank you enough for your support.”

The success of this year’s Butterfly Effect is a true testament to everyone involved, from local organisations that offered their support to the individuals who contributed to make it a Butterfly Effect to remember. Everyone at The Myton Hospices would like to thank the incredible team at National Trust for their unwavering support in making this event possible. Their partnership has been invaluable in bringing The Butterfly Effect to life in such a beautiful setting.

Myton are also incredibly grateful to their sponsors, Clear Insurance Management, CEWE and The Box Factory, and to Jaguar Land Rover for helping to build and take down the installation, George Worrall Engineering Limited for producing the butterflies, to everyone who bought a butterfly, and to all of the families who shared their stories as part of the campaign. Last, but by no means least, Myton would like to thank all of their volunteers and performers who generously gave their time to be at the installation and make the occasion so special.

The Myton Hospices would like to thank everyone who supported this year’s Butterfly Effect, ensuring they can continue providing their services free of charge to people who need them across Coventry and Warwickshire.