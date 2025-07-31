Friends and relatives enjoying Cowboy Day at Overslade Houseplaceholder image
Overslade House Care Home celebrates Cowboy Day

By Julie Bateman
Contributor
Published 31st Jul 2025, 12:25 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 12:40 BST
Residents at Overslade House Care Home donned their Stetsons to celebrate Cowboy Day, 24th July and also International Beer Day on the 1st August.

Cowboy Day is a holiday in America held in July, that is a reminder that cowboys aren’t just a part of their past, they’re a vital part of the present. You see them on ranches and in rodeo arenas, working cattle, raising families, helping neighbours, and standing tall in the face of challenge. They’re young and old, men and women, from every walk of life, all bound by the same spirit.

Memory Lane residents enjoyed getting creative with decorating some cowboy/girl boots. In the afternoon we dug out our Stetsons loaded our wagons with beers and headed into our beautiful gardens to enjoy Country and Western Music.

Julie Activities Lead and Martin Activities Coordinator entertained the guests with Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, John Denver and Eagles music. Paige on Activities was the hostess with the mostest serving cold beers to residents and relatives, with a smile. Resident John said “thank you I really enjoyed that and the cold beer went down a treat!” Nathan and Stefano said it was great to hear some Country Classics, thank you.

