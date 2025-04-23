Overslade House care home celebrates Easter in style

Delivering Easter Gifts Overslade House Care home

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Overslade House care home, in Rugby, celebrated Easter with a whole host of different activities including an Easter Service, Easter Raffles, Alpacas and SDA Church Choir.

Residents at Overslade House Care Home enjoyed an eggs-tensive range of Easter activities, starting Easter week with Arts and Crafts on Wednesday with Creative Mojo, also recognising World Art day and Leonardo da Vinci’s birthday. Our artist of the day was John who looked very pleased with his certificate and this collage was displayed during our Easter Service on Maundy Thursday.

Many thanks to Cecil and Angela from Gift of Years for conducting our Easter Service with lovely hymns and readings.

On Good Friday Easter Gifts were delivered to all of our residents by the Mad Hatter and his two white rabbits, a huge thank you to Anton Swaby, another friend who has become family, whose mother was at Overslade House and has a lovely memorial bench, magnolia tree and memorial stone in our gardens.

Elsie with the Alpaca Pals Overslade House Care Home

On Easter Saturday we held our Easter Fayre with a visit from the gorgeous Alpaca Pals who also visited residents room to room. Anton again assisted and became the Alpaca whisperer. We were also treated to wonderful hymns from the SDA church choir and hope to see them again.

Easter Sunday, residents enjoyed singing hymns and family visits. Residents also tucked in to a delicious Easter meal of roast lamb followed by Easter cake prepared by the home’s head chef Corey Leake.

General Manager, Violeta Baesu said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to Easter. It’s such a lovely time of year and a time for reflection – the residents love all the colourful Easter eggs and enjoyed the Alpacas and the SDA Church Choir. It’s really been an eggs-cellent few days!”

Barbara, resident at Overslade House Care Home said “It has been so lovely to spend time with our families this Easter, though like every Easter, I think I’ve eaten too much chocolate! It was so wonderful to see the Alpacas going from room to room and the choir was absolutely beautiful.”

The Alpaca Pals with the SDA Church Choir at Overslade House

Overslade House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Overslade House provides nursing care, residential care, dementia care and respite care.