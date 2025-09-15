Overslade House Care Home marks Housekeeping Week
Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful housekeeping staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living there.
Housekeeping Week is an annual event held every year during September. The week is dedicated to recognising the efforts of hard-working housekeeping staff around the world.
Residents and staff reminisced about how housekeeping has changed during their lifetime, residents talked about when they first got domestic appliances such as washing machines and vacuum cleaners, and how their lives were changed by advances in technology over the years.
Head Chef, Corey Leake, had put together a lovely Thank you Cake for everyone to enjoy. Family and friends joined in the fun with staff and residents.
Genoveva Tamasi, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Housekeeping Week and thank our fantastic staff for all that they do we’re all so happy to be able to welcome the community, relatives and friends into our home to celebrate with us.
John, a resident at Overslade House commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely time today, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful housekeepers – they do so much for us.”
