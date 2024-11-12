Overslade House Care Home residents remember the fallen on Armistice Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Overslade House Care Home in Rugby, Warwickshire commemorated the signing of the Armistice Day agreement on the day that the guns finally fell silent. They joined the rest of the United Kingdom in holding a two-minute silence at the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.

As well as marking Armistice Day by wearing poppies and observing the national two minute silence, residents took part in therapeutic activities creating window art, a lovely collage, Remembrance Quizzes, writing their own poem and music from Gemma and her Sentimental War Time Journey. A service was conducted by The Gift of Years with hymns and readings, whilst videos were shown of the National Arboretum.

Pamela, a resident at Overslade House Care Home, said: “It is very important that we keep the memories of those who fought alive and that we also think about those involved in conflicts around the world today it was a wonderful moment when we heard the engines of a spitfire flying over the home and to see them in the sky just after the 2 minute silence.”

Violeta Baesu, Senior General Manager at Overslade House Care Home, said: “We have many residents with personal ties to the military and many who have experienced conflict either at home or abroad so it was important to us to mark November 11th and honour the contribution of everyone involved in the World Wars and in subsequent conflicts.

Remembrance Sunday live entertainment with Gemma and her wartime sentimental journey Overslade House