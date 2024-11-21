Overslade House care home say goodbye and good luck to retiring carer team leader
Staff and residents at the home sent Dee off in style with flowers and presents to thank her for many years of dedication staff got together and held a party for Dee with food prepared by Head Chef Corey Leake. Everyone at the home has very fond memories of Dee and she will be sadly missed.
During her time at Overslade House, Dee has worked her way up from being a Care Assistant to Team Leader.
Dee said: “Overslade House Care Home is like a family to me and although I’m looking forward to retirement, I’m really going to miss everyone here so much, I have to say I would not have stayed 26 years if it wasn’t for the fact I was so happy here!”
Violeta Baesu, Senior General Manager at Overslade House said: “Dee is one of those people who was born to care for others – she has such a huge heart and was greatly loved by the individuals living at Overslade House Care Home. She was an inspiration to her colleagues and we will all miss her. We wish her all the best!”
Overslade House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospital Overslade House provides residential care, nursing care, and dementia care for 90 residents from respite care to long term stays.