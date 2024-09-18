Overslade House celebrates International Day of Charity and Emergency Services Day

Residents Betty, Marjorie and John with Adi Robinson Service Manager Hope4 Centre Rugby

Residents at Overslade House Care Home in Rugby, Warwickshire celebrated the International Day of Charity on September 5th and also Emergency Services Day on September 9th. Staff and residents enjoyed reminiscing about all of the charities they had supported over the years and the different things they had done to raise funds.

The date of 5 September was chosen in order to commemorate the anniversary of the passing away of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 "for work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress, which also constitute a threat to peace."

Residents Marjorie,Betty, Peter and John went with the Activities Team on a minibus trip to deliver cakes to Adi Robinson , Service Manager at Hope4, Rugby, for the homeless. Next stop was to the Salvation Army, Rugby, to deliver to Catherine Rand followed by The Myton Hospices, Rugby, where Manager Emily Wares, Nurse, Nicola Hughes and Amanda Nixon, Receptionist, gratefully received cakes made by our Head Chef Corey Leake. Finally we paid a visit to Hospital of St. Cross, Rugby who were thrilled with the cakes.

Emergency Services Day (also known as 999 Day) in the United Kingdom is an annual event on 9 September each year to promote efficiency in the UK Emergency Services, to educate the public about using the emergency services responsibly, and to promote volunteering across the emergency services .

Rugby Red Watch Fire Service Kieran, Matt, Nigel and Stuart and Senior General Manager Violeta Baesu

Rugby Fire Station Red Watch were invited to visit the home and it was touch and go as 15 minutes before they were leaving they had an emergency call out.

Thankfully Firefighters Kieran, Nigel, Matt and Stuart came to visit residents the following day to talk about Fire Safety in the home and received cakes and goodie bags as a huge thankyou for their time .

We look forward to welcoming Rugby Fire Station Red Watch to our home again for our Blue Light Breakfasts and lunches that we offer to all Emergency services, as a thank you for all they do.

Marjorie, a resident at the home, commented: “There are so many wonderful charities that do such fantastic work and we could not do without our emergency services, it was lovely to be able to celebrate all the good things that people do to help others and give something back.”

Catherine Rand, Salvation Army Rugby with residents

Violeta Baesu, Senior General Manager at the home, said: “It was so interesting to talk about all the different charity work our residents have undertaken over the years and share what it meant to them. Our residents also thoroughly enjoyed a visit from Rugby Red Watch Fire Station to talk about fire safety in the home.”