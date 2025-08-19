Overslade House garden party music festival fundraising for charity

Residents in our Memory Lane have been creating pebble art in their craft sessions over the past few weeks which they displayed at their garden party asking for donations and were pleased to be able to raise £60 which was divided between Macmillan Cancer and Parkinson's UK.

Residents, their relatives and staff were all very supportive and helped to make the day perfect in our beautiful gardens. Entertainment was provided by The Sundays who sang songs from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s and even had some people dancing and doing the twist.

Violeta Baesu, General Manager at Overslade House Care Home, said: “Raising money for such important causes, makes us very happy to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness and money for the charities.

"Our residents in Memory Lane enjoyed creating arts in their craft sessions and everybody had a wonderful day at our garden party with live entertainment, burgers, hotdogs and ice creams. We look forward to our Macmillan Coffee Morning on September 26 where there will be homemade cakes and coffee from 10.30am-12.00pm, we look forward to seeing everybody there.”

