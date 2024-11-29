Pantomime treat for Warwickshire kids
The gift will give the children the chance to attend a festive pantomime performance in the county.
The donation was made to Child Friendly Warwickshire, an initiative within Warwickshire County Council that works to ensure the county is a welcoming and supportive place for children and young people.
Laura Barnes, Pertemps Social Value Manager, said: “This time of year is all about coming together and spreading happiness. Many care-experienced children may feel isolated or excluded from seasonal activities their peers take for granted so we’re delighted to play a part in making Christmas extra special for these young people as everyone deserves a bit of magic in their lives”
The donation will fund tickets for the children to enjoy a local. For many of these young people, it will be a rare chance to experience live theatre.
Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said: “This is such a thoughtful gesture from one of our supportive Child Friendly Warwickshire friends who work with us to help children be as happy, healthy and safe as possible.
“For the children we support, opportunities like this are so much more than just a day out – they’re a chance to create happy memories, especially at Christmas.”
To find out more about Child Friendly Warwickshire and to become a friend of the initiative, go to www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk.
Pertemps is based in Meriden and has an office in Warwick Street, Leamington.