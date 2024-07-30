Parents of poorly Warwickshire youngster indebted to charity's 'lifeline' support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zoe's Place in Coventry, a charity benefactor at this year's Starley Sportive cycling event, has been a huge support to the family of young Otis Brown

Little Otis Brown was so poorly in the first few days of his life doctors feared he would not make it.

A major bleed on the brain shortly after he was born prematurely led medics to fear that if Otis did survive he would be severely disabled.

Otis, from Nuneaton, developed complex epilepsy, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and forced to use a feeding tube.

Nuneaton youngster Otis Brown has been a regular visitor to Zoe’s Place’s hospice in Coventry

A constant stream of hospital admissions and appointments took its toll and also restricted the time mum Terri-Ann and dad Joshua could spend with their three other children.

"As a family of six, we were beginning to struggle to make sure everyone else's needs were being met," his parents said.

“Balancing Otis' intensive care requirements with the needs of his siblings became increasingly difficult.”

That is where Zoe’s Place – which is being supported at this year’s charity cycle ride The Starley Sportive - stepped in.

Organised by Coventry construction and property firm Deeley Group and Coventry Road Club, the Starley Sportive cycling event has raised more than £67,000 for good causes like Zoe’s Place since it launched 11 years ago.

Zoe’s Place supports early-years children who have life-limiting or life-threatening complex illnesses and profound disabilities.

Otis is frequently cared for at the charity’s hospice in north Coventry where highly-trained staff have helped him to take many challenges in his stride ‘with his big cheeky smile’.

The hospice’s intervention has been a lifeline for Terri-Ann, Joshua and the family as a whole. It has given Otis’ parents much-needed respite and his siblings some paternal support.

"Knowing Otis was somewhere safe meant I could look after myself and give my other children some much-needed one-to-one time," Terri-Ann said.

“Zoe's also offered sibling support and parent support, such as reflexology, which is a big winner for me.

"Otis has so much fun when he's at respite; whether it's having music therapy or going on trips to meet alpacas and reptiles. He is always so excited to arrive."

Otis, now aged three, also attends a mainstream nursery, but continues to navigate an exhaustive campaign of critical care, undergoing brain surgery earlier this year.

The support Zoe’s Place has provided means Otis and his family know they will never walk their journey alone.

"Even when Otis isn't in Zoe's we have their support,” Terri-Ann added. “Even if it's just a little message, like when Otis had brain surgery this year.

"Zoe's Place is such a fantastic place. It’s a real lifeline, not only for the children, but the whole family.”

Each year the Coventry hospice has to resolve a £1.2 million shortfall, receiving in direct funding only 15 per cent of the money it needs to function.

Money received from last year’s Starley Sportive helped the hospice to operate for a full day.

Edward Hudson, Business Development Manager at Deeley Group, said: “Zoe’s Place offers such a vital service to families in their darkest hour. The respite care, in particular, really is a lifeline.

“We’re honoured to once again be supporting Zoe’s Place with some of the proceeds from this year’s Starley Sportive.”

More than 300 cyclists are set to take part in the event on Sunday, September 22. It will also raise funds for University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire and Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes.