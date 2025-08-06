Passionate musician recognised for significant contribution to Warwickshire

Cerys receives the award

Cerys Purser, Choral Entrepreneur at Warwick – A Singing Town, has been selected as a Warwickshire Changemaker 2025.

Cerys’s recognition comes following her work as health lead with Warwick – A Singing Town.

A Singing Town truly has a positive impact on so many lives across the local community, from weekly schools-based programme for children at local primary schools to the many singing for health, ‘Sing for Joy’ groups and sessions for people within the community and in hospital. The project aims to bring the joy of singing to as many people as possible, and the work that Cerys does is right at the heart of this.

Through her work with Warwick – A Singing Town, Cerys is passionate about using the power of singing to create community and in working to make the benefits of singing available to all, especially those with long term health conditions. She works with people in community, care and hospital settings not just to explore the benefits of singing but to feel more connected to and supported by a Warwick singing community.

Cerys receives the award from the the High Sheriff

Following this exceptional achievement, Cerys’s name will be added to a Warwickshire Changemakers Roll of Honour, a county-wide recognition of individuals who ‘embody compassion, leadership, and lasting contribution.’

Cerys officially received her award at a ceremony at the Collegiate Church of St Mary, Warwick, on Tuesday, 5 August, with a group photo being taken at Warwick Town Square. Cerys and other recipients of the award then had the opportunity to attend a garden party with Karen Lynch, High Sheriff of Warwickshire at Warwick Castle.

Upon receiving the award, Cerys said:

It is such an honour to be nominated for this award, and it means so much to know that the soft power of singing to create and support community can be seen. I am incredibly proud to be a part of the Warwick, a Singing Town team and to have the opportunity to share the benefits singing with so many people in our community, especially those who are ill or elderly. This award is such an encouragement to keep on growing the singing for health strand of the project and to find ways to bring even more opportunities to people in Warwick and beyond.