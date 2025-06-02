Volunteers putting the finishing touches to the show. (l-r) Nick Gall, Paul Winterton, tutor Rachel Doughty, Steve Baker, Sheila Winterton and Ralph de le Croix.

It’s all systems go for The Percival Guildhouse’s Centenary Art & Archive Exhibition which runs at Floor One, Rugby Art Gallery & Museum from 4th-14th June.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paintings by students from all of the many and varied art classes at the Guildhouse feature alongside exhibits from the sewing and dressmaking class and the upholstery group.

The Balcony leading to Floor One Gallery is featuring the first major display of archive material from The Guildhouse, charting one hundred years of adult learning, debates and theatre. It offers a fascinating insight into life and thinking in Rugby over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Guildhouse, located just around the corner from the gallery, first opened its doors in September 1925. It is unique in Warwickshire – a standalone, independent centre offering the widest range of art & craft, well-being, language, history and many other classes.

The exhibition is free and open to the public during usual gallery opening times.