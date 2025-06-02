Past and present combine to create major Guildhouse show
Paintings by students from all of the many and varied art classes at the Guildhouse feature alongside exhibits from the sewing and dressmaking class and the upholstery group.
The Balcony leading to Floor One Gallery is featuring the first major display of archive material from The Guildhouse, charting one hundred years of adult learning, debates and theatre. It offers a fascinating insight into life and thinking in Rugby over the years.
The Guildhouse, located just around the corner from the gallery, first opened its doors in September 1925. It is unique in Warwickshire – a standalone, independent centre offering the widest range of art & craft, well-being, language, history and many other classes.
The exhibition is free and open to the public during usual gallery opening times.