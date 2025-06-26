Patient saved by lifesaving charity took on Two Castles Run to help raise vital funds

On Friday 25 November 2022 at 07.30am David was driving his Mazda MX-5 and was only five minutes into his journey, when he went round a bend near Bishop’s Itchington and was in collision with a car heading in the opposite direction.

Due to the nature and severity of his injuries, David needed advanced pre-hospital emergency intervention fast - which is where the clinical skills of the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance helped to save David’s life.

David spent two months in intensive care after suffering life changing injuries and then spent time on a neuro ward, as well as a neuro rehab hospital – spending a total of six months in hospital.

Now living with a brain injury David, along with the support of his wife Rachel took up running to help with his recovery and to improve his mobility.

“From learning to walk again, to running, he’s just doing amazing,” said Rachel Jenkins.

On Sunday 08 June 2025 David and Rachel Jenkins took on the Two Castles Run, one of the most beautiful 10km runs in the country - beginning in the grounds of Warwick Castle, snaking through the Warwickshire countryside before finishing in the medieval grounds of Kenilworth Castle.

So far David has managed to raise around £2,000 to support the charity with further lifesaving missions in Warwickshire and further afield.

“The money I’ve raised for The Air Ambulance Service means so much to me and it means so much to them,” said David Jenkins.

“David has raised around £2,000 so far, which is almost the equivalent of one mission, so we’re very grateful to everyone who donated,” added Rachel.

Unfortunately, on race day David was suffering from an injury which meant extra assistance from Rachel by pushing David in a wheelchair some of the way round.

“We made it across the start and finish, ran across the start and finish line. Rachel gave me a lot of assistance all the way round pushing in the wheelchair, but we did it!” they said.

“What kept us going was raising all the funds for The Air Ambulance Service and knowing how much support they’ve given us.

“It means everything to us to get across the finish line. I don’t think we thought we could do it at some points, but seeing where David came from after his accident to now, it’s amazing,” expressed Rachel.

David has now signed up to take part in the Rugby Half Marathon on Sunday 19 October 2025 – set in Rugby town centre, the route follows two gently undulating loops of the town, making it a great course for runners and spectators alike.

“Put your mind to it and you can get through anything!” concluded Rachel.

To find out more about David and his story please visit: https://theairambulanceservice.org.uk/warwickshire-man-given-48-hours-to-live-marries-love-of-his-life/

To find out more about the Rugby Half Marathon or to sign up please visit: https://events.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/event/rugby-half-marathon-wndlr/home

For more information on the charity, or to show your support please visit: www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.

1 . Contributed David and Rachel Jenkins on their wedding day Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed David Jenkins in hospital Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed David's car after his incident Photo: Submitted