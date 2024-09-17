Pauline Dennis takes Ladies’ Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Kenilworth Croquet club held their Ladies’ Golf Croquet Championships last Saturday with a chilly start but a beautiful sunny afternoon.

Seven ladies fought for the title with an “all play all”, six games, with a first to score five hoop format.

Competition was keen and the result was not decided until the final game.

With Kath Spare and Jan Phelps both on four wins, Pauline Dennis needed to beat Elizabeth Thomson in the final game to join them on four wins.

Chair, Lynne Breedon,left, presents the Trophy to Pauline Dennis.

The score was 4 hoops each with Dennis’ ball in front of the final hoop. A desperate attempt to clear the ball by Thomson ended up knocking the ball through the hoop to give the required victory to Dennis.

That was not the end of the matter because with three players on four wins, “Who beat whom” could not decide the winner and so a count back of hoops scored was needed to calculate the result.

This was also very close but with only one hoop separating the three, Pauline Dennis was declared the winner, This would be the third time her name was engraved on the trophy.

If you want to find out more about Croquet, see www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet