Paw-some canine cancer challenge launched in Coventry and Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dog owners across Coventry and Warwickshire are being urged to step up to a four-legged fundraising challenge this spring.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together with their furry friends, they’re being urged to walk 60 miles throughout April to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, the joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

The Stand Up To Cancer Walkies challenge, supported by The Kennel Club, asks pet parents and their canine companions to clock up the distance - or whatever represents a personal challenge - over the course of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From strolling with a Shih Tzu, to yomping with a Yorkie or hiking with a Husky, anything goes, what matters most is raising money for life-saving research.

Join the pack: Warwickshire dog owners are being urged to walk 60 miles with their four-legged friends over the course of April to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer’s life-saving research. Sign up now at su2c.org.uk/walkies

To help fundraisers take part in style, everyone who signs up receives a free dog bandana and the Stand Up To Cancer shop has a range of merchandise for mutts, including dog beds and cushions for that all important post-walkies snooze.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the West Midlands and Warwickshire, Paula Young, said: “The power of the word ‘walkies’ cannot be underestimated and now it can save lives too.

“With around 33,700 people diagnosed with cancer every year in the region*, we’re calling on dog-lovers to join the pack and help make the next research breakthrough happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are lots of benefits to taking part in our Walkies challenge, not least the chance to improve your fitness while raising vital funds. The progress we make in the fight against cancer relies on every person, every pound – and now every pet pooch. Now is the time to Stand Up To Cancer.”

Stand Up To Cancer takes developments from the lab and accelerates them into new tests and treatments for those that need them most.

Since its launch in the UK in 2012, the campaign has raised more than £113 million, funding 73 clinical trials and research projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients.

Game-changing advances to date, include showing that a drug that makes brain tumours glow pink under UV light can help surgeons find and remove cancer cells. ‘The Pink Drink’ is now being used throughout the NHS, helping to improve survival for people with this hard-to-treat cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula added: “Our scientists are helping to transform the landscape of cancer therapy. From using AI to optimise radiotherapy treatment for rectal cancer to creating lollipops that could detect mouth cancer, they are doggedly determined to beat this devastating disease and help more people live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

Sign up for the Stand Up To Cancer Walkies challenge now at su2c.org.uk/walkies

BENEFITS OF WALKING WITH YOUR FURRY FRIEND

Reduce stress: Walking is a great way to improve wellbeing and reduce stress.

Walking is a great way to improve wellbeing and reduce stress. Manage blood pressure: Being active can help lower or control blood pressure.

Being active can help lower or control blood pressure. Discover new places: Explore your local area and find beautiful locations along the way with your dog.

Explore your local area and find beautiful locations along the way with your dog. Walk and play with your dog: Have fun playing with your dog while getting in your daily miles.

Have fun playing with your dog while getting in your daily miles. Raise money for Stand Up To Cancer: All the money raised will help fund life-saving cancer research.