Paws and plenty of happiness at Millcroft Care Home

Residents at HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home in Redditch, enjoyed a heartwarming afternoon filled with furry friends, smiles, and relaxation, as the home enjoyed a much-loved session with a couple of robotic sensory dogs.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animals brought an abundance of joy, providing comfort through gentle cuddles, strokes, and plenty of attention from residents. The session was not only a calming and therapeutic experience but also offered important wellbeing benefits, from reducing stress and lowering blood pressure to encouraging social interaction and sparking fond memories of pet’s residents may have had in the past.

Sensory animal therapy is well known for helping to combat feelings of loneliness and providing sensory stimulation, which can be especially meaningful for residents living with dementia. The opportunity to engage with the robotic sensory pet dogs which act like real life dogs through simulating breathing movements and sounds, encouraged residents to share stories, reminisce, and connect with one another in a positive and uplifting way. The robotic pet dogs are accompanied with a range of pet accessories including hairbrushes which the residents enjoy using to groom the animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home continues to create opportunities for residents to enjoy enriching experiences that support emotional, physical, and social wellbeing.

Resident from HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home with sensory dog

With the arrival of autumn, Millcroft is looking forward to marking special seasonal traditions such as Harvest Festival, while also preparing the home for the colder months with a calendar of cosy, community-focused events.

Millcroft is one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One care homes across the UK, providing the kindest care to older people. This autumn, new residents can take advantage of a special welcome offer, enjoying 4 weeks for the price of 3 when joining before 30th November 2025.

Embrace the warmth of a kind community this autumn. Visit Millcroft - Care Home in Redditch, Worcestershire| HC One today to find out more about life at Millcroft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyndsay Sard, Home Manager at HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home, said: “Robotic animal sensory sessions are always such a highlight for our residents. The companionship and joy they bring is truly special, and we love seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces. It’s wonderful to see how much these sessions improve mood, reduce anxiety, and create a sense of comfort.”