Pensioner gets new lease of life after robotic hip replacement surgery

When she retired 10 years ago, Leicester-born Diane Teeling (pictured), aged 68, now from Finham, still wanted to enjoy activities like cycling, yoga and swimming, as well as looking after her grandchildren.

But her health deteriorated to the point she was unable to do anything, felt constantly fatigued and relied daily on painkillers.

Diane said: “I was hobbling everywhere like a little old woman; I couldn’t even manage the school run as getting in and out of the car was problematic.

“Prior to the op I was unsteady and stooped when walking. Walking was very laboured and exhausting, and I put the fatigue down to arthritis in my hip.”

Eventually, Diane decided it was time to act and signed up for Mako® surgery led by Mr Bryan Riemer, Consultant Orthopaedic Arthroplasty Surgeon at The Meriden Hospital in Coventry.

Mr Riemer has extensive experience in hip and knee replacement surgery and is a local expert in robotic assisted joint replacement surgery having been performing them for over four years.

Diane underwent robotic hip replacement surgery by Mr Riemer using Mako® - a unique robot designed to aid and improve surgical precision in hip and knee replacement surgery.

And the results have been spectacular with Diane feeling it has given her a brand-new lease of life.

She said: “Once I’d healed from the operation I felt I had my life back. I am back to doing all of my activities again: yoga, swimming, walking, cycling and can take the grandchildren to and from school. I can lead a busy life again, all thanks to this surgery.”

Mako® robotic surgery assists the surgeon by accurately replicating the patients existing joint. It uses the patient’s CT scan and a 3D model of the patient’s knee or hip to allow the surgeon to replicate the patient’s anatomy far more accurately than traditional techniques.

Mr Riemer said: “The Mako® robot aids surgery ensuring that the joint replacement components are implanted exactly as planned.”

He continued: “The enhanced technique in hip replacement surgery allows me, as the surgeon, to place the femoral component to the precise depth (leg length) and version (rotation angle) to recreate the patient's original hip joint anatomy.”

Throughout the process, though, the surgeon is still in full control.

He explained that in hip replacements, the Mako® holds the reamer (tool to prepare the socket) and the acetabular shell (socket) at the precisely planned angle, so that the socket is implanted to the exact planned degree and millimetre. In knee replacement surgery, the robot removes the precise amount of bone so that the knee can be implanted exactly as planned.

Mr Riemer adds: “It is not an independent functional robot: the Mako® assistant is a hydraulic arm like those used in car factories. The Mako® robotic arm holds the saw or reamer which the surgeon then controls. It assists the surgeon in getting the correct angles by holding equipment precisely, but I still need to do the operation.”

“The patient will have a standard incision and in hip replacements a smaller second incision over their iliac crest (part of the pelvic bone), but this is the only difference.”

“Mako® robotic-assisted surgery involves the same hip or knee implant being put into their joint, just with more accurate placement.”

Diane admitted that she was apprehensive about the surgery, but that Mr Riemer put her at ease by being very calm, patient and understanding and answering all her questions.

She said: “He explained I had to have a CT scan to measure the length of my leg, so the robot knew where to cut to remove the head of my femur.

“It removed the guesswork from the surgeon on where to cut and improved the chances of both legs being equal length and reducing the chances of being left with a limp.

“I was a nurse and quite cynical of surgeons, but I’d met Mr Riemer previously when my husband had a knee problem after he was recommended by a friend who was pleased with his hip replacement.”

Mr Riemer added: “Anecdotally the robotic patients seem to have less pain, get moving quicker and seem to get back to normal sooner. I have had some patients have their second hip or knee done robotically and they seem to find it better.”

Mr Riemer was the principal investigator for studies done on behalf of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NHIR) providing funding to study robotic joint replacement surgery. The Robotic Arthroplasty: a Clinical and Cost Effectiveness Randomised controlled trial (RACER trials) results will be released in the Summer and are eagerly awaited globally, as the largest trial in robotic orthopaedic surgery.

Already published research has indicated there is less post-operative pain for the first six to eight weeks with less reliance on painkillers following robotic assisted joint replacement surgery.

For Diane, who was back on her feet again after six weeks, the recovery was fast, and she felt back to her old self very quickly.

Mr Riemer said: “When I reviewed Diane at six weeks, she told me she was swimming this morning, and she had been for a bike ride on the day she saw me. She attended without any walking aids and felt as though she was walking faster than before the surgery.”

Diane agreed saying: “Within two weeks of my surgery in May, I was on crutches. Within a month I was back swimming. In July I cycled to a music festival and held my granddaughter up to see the stage. In July, when I was discharged, I went to France for a biking holiday and then began using the leisure centre for fitness. I was back doing my yoga by August.”

She added: “To have it done privately and under Mr. Riemer was one of the best decisions I’ve ever taken. After nine weeks I was doing everything and more. Movement was so much easier, cycling was less effort, yoga was a work in progress, but the nature of yoga is that your practice is always improving. My stature has improved beyond what I expected. I’m now back on my feet, walking is pleasurable. I feel 100 per cent better and my quality of life has improved dramatically.

“The reason I went privately was because having seen the GP who said my hip needed replacing, I couldn’t wait for the timescale the GP had predicted as my life was so impacted by my arthritic hip.”

Mako® robotic surgery for hip and knee replacements is available privately for patients of The Circle Health Group at The Meriden Hospital in Coventry.

Find out more about this surgery and the hospital by visiting https://www.circlehealthgroup.co.uk/hospitals/the-meriden-hospital/mako-robotic-arm-assisted-knee-surgery-in-coventry

More about The Meriden Hospital

Meriden Hospital, part of the Circle Healthcare Group, stands as a reputable private healthcare facility situated in Coventry, Warwickshire. With a rich history of over 17 years in independent healthcare, the hospital has a renowned reputation for delivering a high level of services and treatments. The team comprises accomplished specialists and dedicated staff who consistently provide exceptional clinical expertise and patient care.

The hospital boasts a wide array of services, including orthopaedic surgery (featuring robotic-assisted hip and knee replacement surgery), spinal surgery, general surgery, gynaecology services, gastroenterology services, ophthalmology services, ENT, and plastic surgery. Additionally, a private GP service is offered.

Featuring 52 rooms and 16 consulting suites (including designated ENT and Ophthalmology rooms), Meriden Hospital ensures a comfortable and efficient environment for patients. The imaging department, equipped with advanced technology such as MRI, ultrasound, x-ray, and CT scanner, facilitates prompt access to diagnosis and treatment.

Complementing its offerings are three laminar-flow theatres, a JAG-accredited endoscopy suite, a dedicated pharmacy team, and a physiotherapy department equipped with a rehabilitation gym.

The hospital places a strong emphasis on patient care as its foremost priority. The committed nursing staff delivers professional care in a friendly and comfortable setting, striving to enhance the overall hospital experience and alleviate stress for patients and their families.

They also have a resident medical officer (RMO) who is available 24 hours a day to ensure that patients are safe and cared for at all times. Should your care needs change following surgery or treatment, they may need to transfer you to another hospital. This will either be to an NHS or another Circle hospital. Transfers of care only take place when absolutely necessary.

Mako® Robotic Hip Surgery: The Mako® surgical system is an innovative robotic tool that allows your consultant to perform hip replacement surgery with greater accuracy and precision than is possible with traditional techniques.

If you’re considering hip replacement, the Mako® robotic-arm assisted surgical system could be the solution for you.

The idea of ‘robot surgery’ may sound daunting, but a robotic hip replacement is still carried out by orthopaedic surgeons. The technology is there to aid doctors – not replace them – and is still guided by their hands.

In the case of hip replacement surgery, the technology allows for more accuracy and precision than traditional methods. Mako® is a robotic arm that works in tandem with your surgeon, combining innovative technology with the skills and expertise of your consultant. The system also uses a CT scan to build a customised 3D digital model of your hip to determine the right size and shape of implant for you.

At Circle Health Group, their consultant orthopaedic surgeons use the Mako® surgica; system because it offers patients a faster recovery time from hip replacement surgery, as well as long lasting results.

Find out more at https://www.circlehealthgroup.co.uk/treatments/mako-robotic-arm-assisted-hip-surgery#what-is-mako%C2%AE-robotic-arm-assisted-hip-surgery

Bryan Riemer is a dual-qualified consultant orthopaedic surgeon with advanced fellowship training in hip and knee joint replacement surgery.

After graduating from medical school at the University of Cape Town in 2002, he completed high-quality basic surgical training in South Africa before spending 2 years working and travelling, based in the UK.

He returned to South Africa to complete specialist orthopaedic surgical training. This was followed by fellowships in both Bristol and Cape Town. He gained extensive experience working as a consultant surgeon in South Africa.

He moved to the UK in 2016 working initially at The Royal Berkshire Hospital before relocating to the West Midlands. He was appointed at the University Hospital of Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in 2017.

He was previously the deputy training program director for the Warwick Orthopaedic training program and continues to teach on several educational courses.

Mr Riemer has a special interest in improving patient outcomes and is actively involved in clinical research. He is the principal investigator for the RACER knee and RACER hip trials. These trials are based at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust and are comparing conventional joint replacements with robot-assisted replacements.

Some patient feedback:

“On behalf of my daughter and myself I would like to thank you for your excellent care both before and after my total knee replacement surgery. We were lucky to have you perform my surgery.”

“The surgery itself has been a resounding success. The surgeon Mr Riemer and the anesthetist were both kind and considerate, taking the time to explain their elements of the procedure I was to undergo, and what I should expect as an outcome. “

1 . Contributed Mr Riemer with the @Mako robotic arm Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Mr Riemer with his team and Mako® Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Consultant Mr Riemer with Mako® Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Mr Brian Riemer Photo: Submitted