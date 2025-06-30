People from West Midlands urged to be part of research

‘Life changing treatments start with people like you’. That’s the message to potential participants in the West Midlands, as they are urged to sign up to a UK-wide health and care research registry after new figures showed more than 72,000 people in the region took part in NIHR-supported trials in the last year.

Health and care leaders are calling on residents to register with the National Institute for Health and Care Research’s (NIHR) Be Part of Research registry, as part of the nation’s biggest-ever recruitment drive for clinical trials. The free online service matches people to suitable studies based on their interests, location and demographic data, such as age, sex and ethnic group.

Nearly 55,000 West Midlands people have joined the service since it was piloted in 2022. They join more than half a million people already registered across the UK.

But significantly more people are being asked to sign up to this life-changing service. The campaign, which launches today (16 June), aims to register another 1.5 million people.

Sign up to Be Part of Research today

People choose conditions for trials they want to take part in, for example heart disease and diabetes. They are then contacted about suitable trials by email – making it easier than ever to find and take part in vital health and care research.

Professor Matthew Brookes, Director of the NIHR West Midlands Regional Research Delivery Network, said: “The Be Part of Research registry is an invaluable tool for researchers as well as offering people from all walks of life the opportunity to take part in studies, which will further our knowledge and improve the health and wealth of the nation. We are very grateful to all those who have signed up so far and encourage everyone to join.”

Gary’s story

Care home resident Gary Butler, 75, took part in the Air filters to reduce Respiratory Infections including COVID-19 study (AFRI-c).

An NIHR-funded trial, it was conducted by the University of Bristol to find out if High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters can reduce symptomatic winter respiratory infections, including COVID-19. The HEPA filter can trap virtually all airborne particles.

Gary was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in April 2018 and has been a resident at Perton Manor Care Home in South Staffordshire for nearly three years.

He was one of 30 residents at the home to take part in the three-and-a-half-year study and Perton Manor was one of 91 care homes in England involved.

Care homes were split into two groups at random, one with HEPA filters to use as well as its usual infection control measures, and the other to carry on using its usual infection control measures.

They were also asked if air filters made a difference to staff sick leave due to respiratory infections, as well as collecting anonymous data on respiratory infections, symptoms and falls or near falls.

The findings of the study were varied and complex. But Gary, a dad of two daughters, has remained in robust physical health, boosted by the home’s therapeutic approach.

This includes planting seeds to grow vegetables which are then harvested and used in the home’s kitchen.

Sensory herbs – used in the home’s therapy room – and flowers to give to residents and loved ones as presents, are also grown. Gary is at the heart of it all.

While it's not certain that Gary’s current good health is a result of taking part in the study, he has not encountered any respiratory infections in recent months and has been able to continue with the activities he enjoys.

“If it’s warm I go out every day,” said Gary, who spent his working life outdoors. “I’ve done it all my life and it makes me feel a lot better – like I’m working again.

“Potatoes, cabbages and carrots are my favourites. I was brought up to be self-sufficient, and doing this, I feel more useful. I like the fresh air and keeping my mind active.”

Steven King, Care Home Manager, said: “Gardening gets Gary out of bed every morning. He suffers with paranoia which can be seasonal, so when he gets out in the garden, he’s a different man and it motivates him.”

Taking part in research

The call for more people to sign up comes as new participation figures for 2024/25 show:

A total of 2,231 NIHR-supported studies were open to participants in the region, including 208 in community settings such as GP practices and at home

All 24 Trusts plus 111 GP practices in the region took part in at least one NIHR-supported study

Taking part in health and care research helps develop new treatments, improves the NHS, public health and social care, and saves lives.

Everyone can take part in research, whether they have a health condition or not. Some studies seek people without the condition being studied, so researchers can compare them to those who have it.

The studies on Be Part of Research take place in a range of places including hospitals, GP practices, or even from home. For example, by responding to an online questionnaire about a person’s health condition.

Be Part of Research has already been used to enrol more than 90,000 people across the UK to over 100 studies, including the UK’s first norovirus vaccine trial.

Professor Lucy Chappell, CEO of the NIHR and Chief Scientific Adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, said: “Tomorrow’s treatments are today’s research. We are calling on the British public to sign up to Be Part of Research, our world-leading register, to find studies that they can take part in. Whether you are a healthy volunteer, or have a particular condition, you can be part of research that makes a difference.

“It is vital that health and care research represents society, reflecting the diversity within it to produce the best treatments. Research that includes people from all backgrounds and from across the country will produce findings that benefit and serve everybody.

“Being a part of research is a great way to get involved and give back in a way that can change lives, accelerate knowledge and benefit us all. Members of the public will be able to use the NHS App and be matched to vital trials through the Be Part of Research service.”

People can sign up to be contacted about studies that are right for them by creating a free Be Part of Research account at bepartofresearch.uk.