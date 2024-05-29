Perfect score! Rugby homes consultant Laura ‘sales’ through mystery shopper tests

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A housing consultant in Rugby has impressed with back-to-back perfect scores during two recent mystery shopper tests.

Laura Abell, who works at Redrow Midlands’ Redrow at Houlton development in the town, was judged on her ability to identify an undercover 'homebuyer's' needs for a new home and guide them through the buying process.

Laura scored a perfect 100% for the second time this year, having previously excelled in a similar test at the housebuilder’s Amington Garden Village development in Tamworth back in February.

The sales consultant said: “I’m extremely happy and proud to have achieved a perfect score twice.”

Laura Abell scored 100% on two mystery shopper tests.

It was a passion for the housing market and home-buying that saw Laura begin her role as a sales consultant with Redrow a little over 10 years ago. Since then, Laura has worked at six different new homes developments for the esteemed housebuilder.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, added: “Buying a new home is a huge chapter in people’s lives and our sales consultants play a big part in it.

“It’s vital they are passionate about what they do, so the customer can be confident in getting the home that is perfect for them.

“I’m proud of Laura, she’s a superb ambassador for Redrow and I’m delighted she got the 100% score she has worked so very hard for – not once but twice!”

The new community at Redrow at Houlton has excellent road and rail connections across the Midlands and beyond, with trains to London in less than an hour. The new link road also means that the train station and Rugby town is just five minutes away, and the new homes sit within easy reach of a choice of Ofsted ‘outstanding’ schools.