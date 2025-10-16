Persimmon Homes shows support to North Warwickshire charity

A charity working to support parents with children with disability and life limiting illness, has secured a £5,000 donation from a national housebuilder.

Bedworth-based the TLC Foundation, has secured the funding from Persimmon Homes Central region to support their winter event which is taking place later this year, it will be a Christmas party for all the children and families the charity support, there will be games, raffles, tombolas, entertainers and the possibility of Santa Clause himself making an appearance.

The charity, which was established in 2023 began with a group of parents, of children and young people with special needs/disability/life limiting illness, who shared similar life experience as their children were approaching leaving school and transitioning to adulthood.

During their weekly group meetings, the group identified other families like theirs, impacted and disadvantaged by life circumstances; isolation, discrimination, lack of community access to family activities and events for families like them. Also lack of support for siblings of a child/young person with special needs.

Nicky King, Nuneaton & Bedworth Council, Richard Ounsworth and a parent from TLC Foundation, Sarah Preston and Rose Lynch, Persimmon Homes.

Commenting on the funding, Richard Ounsworth, Administrator at the TLC Foundation said: “We are extremely grateful to Persimmons Homes for their support of TLC and what we do to help children less advantaged in our community. We exist to make the lives of children with complex, physical and mental disabilities better, by holding events and organising day trips for them and their families.

The TLC Christmas party has become an annual event for all the families who have joined TLC over the years and we are thrilled that with the support of Persimmons we will be able to make this the best Christmas party we’ve ever hosted”

Persimmon Homes are currently building their Newlands Meadows and Moat House Grange – a dual branded Charles Church and Persimmon Homes 445-plot development on Hospital Lane, Bedworth.

Sarah Preston, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes Central, said:“What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting impact in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local community groups to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them.”

“It’s great to be able to offer this £5,000 donation to the TLC Foundation and support their winter event.”

To learn more about Persimmon Homes, please visit: https://www.persimmonhomes.com/