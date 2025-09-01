Persimmon South Midlands hosts fundraising cycling event

A Studley-based developer has organised a virtual cycling fundraiser in aid of the Matt Gallagher Foundation.

Members of Persimmon Homes South Midlands took on the challenge to cycle 881 miles and have so far raised a total of £3,056 for the charity, with donations still coming in.

The Matt Gallagher Foundation was formed after former rugby player, Matt, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in October 2023. Despite this incredibly unexpected and abrupt diagnosis, one of his first thoughts was that he wanted to help others in his situation. Before he retired from rugby, Matt started a successful career in the housebuilding industry and now runs his own business, further adding to his extensive network.

Valentina DiLorenzo, Customer Care Manager at Persimmon Homes said: “Our team came together to make this event happen. They recognise the important work the Matt Gallagher Foundation does and were only too happy to get involved. There were a few sore legs the following day but all in a good cause!”

Members of Persimmon Homes South Midlands have so far raised a total of £3,056 for the charity, with donations still coming in.

Russell Griffin, Managing Director at Persimmon South Midlands, said: “It was great to see so many of the team take part in this cycling event. I’m incredibly proud of their dedication and the funds raised, which will go a long way in supporting the important work of the Matt Gallagher Foundation.”

For more information on the Matt Gallager Foundation, please visit: https://mattgallagherfoundation.org/

The fundraiser is still open for any donations: https://gofund.me/dc03efe0

