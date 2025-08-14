Pitsford School students celebrate record results

Pitsford School is celebrating record results as star students received their A Level results.

Pitsford School's Class of 2025 are celebrating excellent A level results and superb university entries.

Dr Craig Walker, Pitsford School’s Headteacher, said: “We are delighted with our student’s A Level results. With our best ever proportion of grades at A*-B, unsurprisingly the vast majority of our students have secured their first-choice universities, accessing the most prestigious universities and courses.

“However, everyone deserves praise - well done to all of the students who earned these successes with hard work and determination and they are a testament to the school, their families and themselves! Also, our Year 12, who sit their Extended Project Qualification in the Lower Sixth have secured our best ever results in this prestigious qualification: more than 75% have secured A or A*.”

The school, which was recently shortlisted for the Small Independent School of the Year award by the Independent Schools of the Year Awards, highlighted students’ successes. These included Ianto who secured a place at Loughborough University to read Robotics and Mechatronics; Madeleine who secured a place to read Sport and Exercise Science at Bath University; Amelia who has gained a place to read History and Philosophy at the University of Warwick and Rosie who has secured a place at Camberwell in London to study Illustration.

Set in 32 acres of parkland in Pitsford village, the school offers state-of-the-art buildings and facilities including a new sports centre with extensive opportunities for outdoor based learning for all Pitsford pupils.

Dr Walker added: “We still have some spaces for a September start and would welcome families to come and see us for a personal tour or come to our next Open Day which is on Saturday, October 4.”

For more information contact [email protected] or visit www.pitsfordschool.com