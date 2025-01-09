Plans submitted for new 43,000 sq ft commercial scheme in Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted for a new commercial scheme in Warwickshire which could create up to 85 jobs.

The proposed scheme located on Fusiliers Way, between Warwick and Leamington Spa, would see the development of 16 units across 43,000 sq ft of commercial space to support SMEs and local businesses.

Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) has submitted a full planning application to Warwick District Council for the development.

Artist impression of the scheme

Fifteen of the business units will range from 1,000 sq ft to 3,500 sq ft, with the plans also set to deliver the footprint for a larger 15,000 sq ft building.

The scheme aims to develop high quality, sustainable and energy efficient units, being built to BREEAM Very Good and EPC A standards.

It seeks to support the growth of SMEs in Warwickshire, providing space for expanding businesses and start-ups in the County.

If approved, it would be the first part of a two-phase scheme planned for the local area by WPDG.

The second phase will seek to deliver a local centre to support the growing neighbourhood and business community in the local area, including a convenience store, children’s day nursery and coffee shop.

WPDG was formed in 2021 by Warwickshire County Council to realise the potential of its development sites, commercial buildings and mineral rights.

The plans for the scheme on Fusiliers Way follow on from the company’s completion of Sucham Park, a 42,200 sq ft industrial scheme in Southam which is now nearing full occupation.

The Fusiliers Way development from WPDG is part of a wider masterplan for transformative change in the area, with plans to create a mixed-use community to support business, create jobs and provide leisure and community services for residents.

Rob Andrews, Head of Development at WPDG, said: “We’re pleased to be bringing forward this scheme which will provide valuable space for SMEs to grow in the region.

“It’s important we can provide high-quality space which fits the needs of businesses. The scheme will allow more high-growth SMEs to lay their foundations for further development in Warwickshire, while retaining the economic value they generate in the County.

“If the plans are approved, we would hope to be in a position to start work in Summer 2025.”

Councillor Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property said: “The proposed scheme on Fusiliers Way is an opportunity to widen the capacity for much needed commercial space and at the same time, build a scheme that is sustainable and energy efficient.

"The submission of the planning application for the scheme marks another significant milestone for Warwickshire Property & Development Group and their continued progress supporting the development and growth of Warwickshire businesses.

"Through the work of WPDG the County Council continues to realise its ambition to unlock the potential in local sites and make the most of the county’s assets for the benefit of our people, communities and businesses.”

To find out more about the plans visit www.wpdg.co.uk/fusiliers-way-warwick