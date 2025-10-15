Plans submitted for new padel courts at Wildmoor Health Club in Stratford-upon-Avon

Plans have been submitted to create two new competition-standard padel courts at the Wildmoor Health Club and Spa in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed courts will replace existing tennis courts at the site and feature synthetic playing surfaces, strengthened glass surrounds, floodlighting and canopies to enable year-round play.

Duncan Bannatyne, chairman and chief executive of the Bannatyne Group, said: “Wildmoor is one of our flagship clubs and we are excited to bring padel to Stratford-upon-Avon. These new competition-level courts will allow our members and the local community to enjoy a sport that is fun, sociable and growing in popularity every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application has been submitted to Stratford-on-Avon District Council in response to increasing demand for the sport, which has become a global phenomenon with more than 25 million active players worldwide.

Padel is becoming an increasingly popular sport

Forecast to become an Olympic discipline by 2032, padel originated in South America and is now played by sports stars including Andy Murray, Virgil van Dijk, Jamie Vardy, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Annabel Croft, David and Cruz Beckham, Bradley Walsh, Elle MacPherson and Nicole Scherzinger.

The Wildmoor health club is already known for its premium facilities, including a large gym, swimming pool, spa and hydrotherapy zones, and a busy timetable of exercise classes.

The addition of padel is expected to further enhance its reputation as one of the region’s leading health and wellbeing destinations.