Play The Myton Hospices’ Summer Jackpot Raffle and be in with the chance of winning £25,000

This summer, The Myton Hospices’ is giving you have the opportunity to win an incredible £25,000 by taking part in their brand new Summer Jackpot Raffle, while supporting your local hospice.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether or not you already play Myton’s weekly lottery, the more tickets you buy for Myton’s Summer Jackpot Raffle the more chance you have of winning this incredible cash prize! And the more tickets you buy, the more you are helping the charity to provide compassionate, expert care for local people and their families when they need them most, now and in the future. Every ticket you purchase will make a real difference and increase your chances of winning!

Imagine what £25,000 could mean this summer – a once-in-a-lifetime holiday, a new car, a home or garden makeover, or simply saving for a rainy day. But you have to be in it to win it, enter today at www.mytonhospice.org/Jackpot

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Godber, Lottery and Commercial Operations Manager at The Myton Hospices, said:

The Myton Hospices - Summer Jackpot

“The support from our community has always been what powers Myton. Our Summer Jackpot is a fantastic way to not only be in with the chance of winning £25,000, but also to ensure that we can continue providing care for people living with life-limiting illnesses and their families. Together, we can ensure The Myton Hospices is here for everyone, now and forever.”

With demand for Myton’s services and running costs at an all-time high, and with only 17% of funding coming from the NHS, The Myton Hospices must raise £12.7 million this year to continue providing its services free of charge. Community support is vital to making this possible.

The Summer Jackpot Draw will take place on Wednesday 30th July 2025. To find out more and enter the Summer Jackpot Raffle, please visit www.mytonhospice.org/Jackpot

Tickets can also be purchased in one of Myton’s 27 shops across Coventry and Warwickshire, or in one of their three hospices.