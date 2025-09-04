"Please Check Your Ducks": Rugby woman with breast cancer is walking 30 miles for charity
Carla Hackett, 56, is raising money for Cancer Research UK by walking 30 miles this September.
She said: “I noticed my boob changed. The nipple inverted and went in on itself.
"I’m so glad I got it checked out because there was a cancerous lump sitting on top pulling it in.”
Now Carla is inviting people to donate to her fundraiser to help others.
She is urging people to follow the ‘Check Your Ducks’ page on Facebook.
It was launched by fundraising champion Tracie Townsend-Mills, an inspirational Rugby woman with terminal cancer who is spreading a powerful and potentially life-saving message.
She is encouraging people to check their bodies on the 17th of every month.
"If you notice any changes, get straight to the doctors,” Carla added.
"It could save your life.”
Find out more about Check Your Ducks at https://www.facebook.com/Ardenangels?locale=en_GB