Pockets of peace: How to find moments of calm in a busy reality this summer

We often associate summer with rest, sunshine, and a slower pace – but for many, especially parents, it’s a season that brings a different kind of pressure. The school holidays, family trips to organise, and the general juggle of childcare can quickly turn the warmer months into a full-time job.

Among all the planning and plate-spinning, finding even a moment of calm can feel impossible. But it’s exactly during these busy times that pressing pause matters most. Whether it’s a quiet stretch in the garden, a short walk alone, or a few deep breaths between activities, those small pockets of peace can make all the difference.

In this article, Kenilworth local, Nadine Hummert – qualified Level 2 iRest Yoga Nidra teacher and the founder of luxury sustainable lifestyle brand Equilibrium Lifestyle – shares her top tips for finding calm amid the chaos. Drawing on her own experience of balancing work, family life and self-care, Nadine offers simple, grounding practices to help you reclaim moments of peace – even on the busiest of days. Because true relaxation doesn’t have to mean escaping to a spa – it can start with just a few mindful minutes, right at home.

Breathing breaks

Equilibrium Lifestyle

One of the simplest ways to reset during a hectic day is by taking one-minute breathing breaks throughout the day. This can be done sat in traffic, on hold on a phone call, waiting in the school pickup line, and even in your own home.

All you need to do is close your eyes and gently bring your attention to your breath. Inhale slowly for a count of four, then exhale for four – or even six – counts. This short pause helps calm the nervous system, clear your mind and bring you back to the present, no matter what chaos is happening around you.

If you want to take this one step further, give your mind a mini holiday. Close your eyes and visualise yourself somewhere peaceful – maybe it’s a quiet beach, a forest, or even your dream holiday destination. Picture the colours, notice the sounds, breathe in the scents. Just a few minutes of vivid visualisation can help melt away stress and bring a surprising sense of calm, no passport required.

Stretch with intention

Mindful stretching is a gentle yet powerful way to move your body and quiet a busy mind. Whether you’re at your desk, standing in the kitchen packing the school lunches, or taking a quiet moment in the garden, move slowly and with intention. Tune into the sensations in your muscles, follow the rhythm of your breath, and allow each stretch to become a mini reset – releasing built-up tension along the way.

Finding peace in routine

Establishing a simple morning or evening routine can transform your day from rushed to restorative. Try carving out that quiet moment before the kids are up or after they’re tucked into bed – it doesn’t have to be long, just long enough to take a moment for yourself. Whether it’s gentle movement, a few minutes of meditation, or journalling your thoughts, these small acts help you feel grounded and centred.

You can even enhance the experience by incorporating soothing elements like an eye pillow, perhaps complemented with your favourite essential oil – turning your routine into a moment of mindful self-care that sets a peaceful tone for the hours ahead.

Strength in shared moments

In times of stress, reaching out to friends, family, or colleagues can be a powerful way to find support and restore balance. It doesn’t need to be a big conversation – just taking time out of your day for a quick shared lunch, or a glass of wine over FaceTime, could be enough, if that’s all your schedule allows!

Sharing your feelings and experiences reminds you that you’re not alone – and that connection itself is a source of strength. These moments of openness foster understanding, ease burdens, and create a shared calm that can carry you through even the busiest days.

Release perfection

Holidays often come wrapped in high expectations – of how things should be, what you should achieve, and the perfect memories to create. But true relaxation begins when we set realistic expectations and allow room for flexibility.

When plans shift or moments don’t unfold as imagined, embracing a gentle, adaptable mindset can turn potential frustration into calm acceptance, letting you savour the experience just as it is. Remember – it’s your holiday too! And don’t forget that all of the above tips still apply whether you’re at home or relaxing by the pool – take some time out of your day to stretch with intention, or take some deep breaths, wherever you are!

“Calm isn’t something we have to chase – it’s something we can create in the quiet moments we carve out for ourselves. True peace isn’t about escaping life’s demands; it’s about finding relaxation within them,” concluded Nadine.

For more information, or to shop from Nadine’s range of handmade and sustainably made eye pillows – complete with removable wool felt strips for your choice of aromatherapy – amongst many other products! – visit https://equilibrium-lifestyle.co.uk/