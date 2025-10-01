Poetry evening in aid of Myton Hospice ushers in Rugby's Literary Festival

Matt Black. Trish Kerrison and Morgan Birch are performing poems together at Art at the Alex (Rugby) on October 2nd (6-9pm) as an entree to the Rugby Literary Festival. Matt says it’s going to be a delectable experience. 'There will be poems that we humbly hope you will unwrap slowly, poems to dribble over marvelling at their wisdom or wit, poems to guzzle greedily with laughter and joy'.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt (borrowing the idea from another poet) suggests that poetry can be like chocolate. Warming to that theme he says: 'We hope to be three poets like three very different chocolate bars. There will be bitter and sweet, honey and plain, serious dark and orange zest, and all the rest'. Thursday 2nd Oct will be National Poetry Day and the theme is 'play'. There will be playful poems performed, though we will also - playfully - largely be ignoring the theme'. A great evening is planned at Art at the Alex, which he describes as i'a true emporium of bohemian delight, great artwork on the walls, a joyous garden - beer and food, and a lovely vibe'. The event is free entry with a collection and books for sale in aid of Myton Hospice.

Matt Black lives in Leamington Spa and writes for adults and children. A joyful mischief maker, a serious entertainer, a reluctant grown-up and a celebrationist. He was Derbyshire Poet Laureate (2011-2013). His most recent collection for adults is Fishing Dentures Out of Mashed Potato (Upside Down, 2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan Birch is a psychologist and poet with a taste for intricate rhyming and unusual subject-matter. Sometimes serious, often ridiculous but always on a mission to entertain, Morgan will never give you one word when two or three hundred will do.

Matt Black posed to perform!

Trish Kerrison is a writer and the mother and carer to two adult sons with Muscular Dystrophy. Her poetry tells the story of the challenges of family life away from the usual media depiction and she has two books of poems published on this theme - 'Beyond Caring' and 'Just Breathe'. She also writes for the group 'StoryFolk combining storytelling and folk songs.