Police appeal for witnesses after extensive damage caused to football club grounds in Rugby

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2025, 12:47 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 12:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses after extensive damage was caused to football club grounds in Rugby.

Criminals targeted Rugby Borough Football Club’s pitch in Kilsby Lane.

Between 5pm on Monday, March 31 and 5pm the following day, the goalposts, fencing and grass were damaged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Do you know anything about a criminal damage incident from the end of last month?

Police are appealing for witnesses.Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police are appealing for witnesses.

“We're asking for anyone who has information about damage that was caused at a football club on Kilsby Lane to come forward.

“If you can help us, please get in touch quoting crime reference 23/14268/25.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice