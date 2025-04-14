Police appeal for witnesses after extensive damage caused to football club grounds in Rugby
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for witnesses after extensive damage was caused to football club grounds in Rugby.
Criminals targeted Rugby Borough Football Club’s pitch in Kilsby Lane.
Between 5pm on Monday, March 31 and 5pm the following day, the goalposts, fencing and grass were damaged.
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Do you know anything about a criminal damage incident from the end of last month?
“We're asking for anyone who has information about damage that was caused at a football club on Kilsby Lane to come forward.
“If you can help us, please get in touch quoting crime reference 23/14268/25.”