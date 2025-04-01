Police appeal for witnesses after fatal road collision near Dunchurch
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s died in a collision near Dunchurch.
As we reported earlier, officers were called shortly after 5.15pm yesterday (March 31) to a report of a motorbike in collision with a tree on the A45, towards Daventry.
The motorcyclist was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.
Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance. The road has now reopened.
If anyone witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage in the area at this time, please call 101 quoting incident number 263 of 31 March.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.