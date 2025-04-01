Police appeal for witnesses after fatal road collision near Dunchurch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s died in a collision near Dunchurch.

As we reported earlier, officers were called shortly after 5.15pm yesterday (March 31) to a report of a motorbike in collision with a tree on the A45, towards Daventry.

The motorcyclist was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance. The road has now reopened.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage in the area at this time, please call 101 quoting incident number 263 of 31 March.